Speaker breakthrough

<p><strong>January 28, 2004<br/>
<br/>
</strong><strong>The new 7.1 speaker system is the latest breakthrough from
AV Labs. </strong></p>
<p>The timely release of this new speaker system provides desktop or laptop
PC users with access to high quality 7.1 surround sound.</p>
<p>It comes complete with 7.1 analogue connectors, and a remote control which
includes controls for bass for front and rear channels. It boasts 125 watts
RMS of power.</p>
<p>This speaker system converts a computer to a superb home theatre, ideal for
listening to favourite CDs, watching DVDs or playing games.</p>
<p>Affordably priced, it is designed to enhance AV Labs’ popular new 7.1
Audacity Sound Card and it can also be used with any 5.1 or 6.1 sound card.</p>
<p>Incorporating seven 3" satellite speakers and a reinforced 6.5"
wood subwoofer, each channel works in harmony to create superb surround sound
effects with clear audio and rich bass output.</p>
<p>The front speakers provide clear resonating vocals while the side subwoofer
delivers powerful, tight bass.</p>
<p>AV Labs produced this state-of-the-art speaker to provide their customers
with the best possible audio sound, whether they are using a 5.1, 6.1 or 7.1
sound card.</p>
<p>This speaker system includes an audio control with an M-PORT connection for
streaming music, a line-in headphone jack and volume / bass controls. It also
includes metal stands for convenient wall mounting.</p>
<p>A stylish design combined with a trendy black and silver colour scheme ensures
this speaker blends well with most home décor.</p>
<p>The 7.1 speaker system can be used in conjunction with the AV Labs 7.1 sound
card,<br/>
AV Magic, Wireless, Audio / Video Sender and Receiver with infrared extender
to create a complete wireless/audio solution.</p>
<p>This advanced speaker system is ideal for people wanting to be prepared for
future technological developments.</p>
<p>
</p><p align="center"><strong>ENDS</strong></p>
<p><strong>About AV Labs:</strong> AV Labs provides innovative audio and video
peripherals in world class packaging and brand presentation. They are market
leaders in the PC computer and peripheral market segments through the creation
of innovative and ‘Best of Breed’ retail products.</p>
<p>By providing a unique product range, that connects to the gaming and entertainment
community, and forming strategic relationships with a focus on expanding audio/video
and PC consumer convergence, AV Labs is a unique team of experienced and professional
‘young guns’ with a real understanding of the technological field
and its products.</p>
<p>For more information contact:<br/>
AV Labs,<br/>
Phone: (852) 2591 9009<br/>
Fax (852) 2891 2436<br/>
Email sales @avlabs.net<br/>
Website: <a href="http://www.avlabs.net/">www.avlabs.net</a></p>
<p><strong>View image and media release at <a href="http://www.aapmedianet.com.au/">http://www.aapmedianet.com.au/</a></strong></p>
