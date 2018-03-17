Speaker breakthrough

<p><strong>January 28, 2004<br/>

<br/>

</strong><strong>The new 7.1 speaker system is the latest breakthrough from

AV Labs. </strong></p>

<p>The timely release of this new speaker system provides desktop or laptop

PC users with access to high quality 7.1 surround sound.</p>

<p>It comes complete with 7.1 analogue connectors, and a remote control which

includes controls for bass for front and rear channels. It boasts 125 watts

RMS of power.</p>

<p>This speaker system converts a computer to a superb home theatre, ideal for

listening to favourite CDs, watching DVDs or playing games.</p>

<p>Affordably priced, it is designed to enhance AV Labs’ popular new 7.1

Audacity Sound Card and it can also be used with any 5.1 or 6.1 sound card.</p>

<p>Incorporating seven 3" satellite speakers and a reinforced 6.5"

wood subwoofer, each channel works in harmony to create superb surround sound

effects with clear audio and rich bass output.</p>

<p>The front speakers provide clear resonating vocals while the side subwoofer

delivers powerful, tight bass.</p>

<p>AV Labs produced this state-of-the-art speaker to provide their customers

with the best possible audio sound, whether they are using a 5.1, 6.1 or 7.1

sound card.</p>

<p>This speaker system includes an audio control with an M-PORT connection for

streaming music, a line-in headphone jack and volume / bass controls. It also

includes metal stands for convenient wall mounting.</p>

<p>A stylish design combined with a trendy black and silver colour scheme ensures

this speaker blends well with most home décor.</p>

<p>The 7.1 speaker system can be used in conjunction with the AV Labs 7.1 sound

card,<br/>

AV Magic, Wireless, Audio / Video Sender and Receiver with infrared extender

to create a complete wireless/audio solution.</p>

<p>This advanced speaker system is ideal for people wanting to be prepared for

future technological developments.</p>

<p>

</p><p align="center"><strong>ENDS</strong></p>

<p><strong>About AV Labs:</strong> AV Labs provides innovative audio and video

peripherals in world class packaging and brand presentation. They are market

leaders in the PC computer and peripheral market segments through the creation

of innovative and ‘Best of Breed’ retail products.</p>

<p>By providing a unique product range, that connects to the gaming and entertainment

community, and forming strategic relationships with a focus on expanding audio/video

and PC consumer convergence, AV Labs is a unique team of experienced and professional

‘young guns’ with a real understanding of the technological field

and its products.</p>

<p>For more information contact:<br/>

AV Labs,<br/>

Phone: (852) 2591 9009<br/>

Fax (852) 2891 2436<br/>

Email sales @avlabs.net<br/>

Website: <a href="http://www.avlabs.net/">www.avlabs.net</a></p>

