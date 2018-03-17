SCO Announces ANZ Availability of SCO Intellectual Property License

<p>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Sydney, January 20 2004.</p>

<p>The SCO Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOX), the owner of the UNIX® operating system and a leading provider of UNIX-based solutions, today announced the availability of the SCO Intellectual Property License to companies and organisations in Australia and New Zealand.</p>

<p>The company began the worldwide roll out of the license in the UK, France and other European countries last week, and plans to make the license available to many more countries and regions by February 1.</p>

<p>The SCO Intellectual Property (IP) License permits the use of SCO's intellectual property, in binary form only, as contained in Linux distributions. By purchasing the license, customers are properly compensating SCO for the UNIX source code, derivative UNIX code and other UNIX-related intellectual property and copyrights owned by SCO as it is currently found in Linux.</p>

Pricing:

The SCO IP License is currently available at introductory pricing of AUD$999.00 per server processor and AUD$285.00 per desktop processor. The company is also offering the license to embedded device manufacturers that use Linux to run their devices.</p>

<p>In addition to extending the license to customers worldwide, the company also announced that the license will shortly be made available through select SCO resellers. SCO resellers who are interested in obtaining more information about providing the SCO IP License to their customers can contact SCO at anz_info@sco.com after February 1, 2004.</p>

<p>"While we have identified several problem areas at issue within Linux, we also want to be fair to customers and allow them to continue using Linux and our intellectual property unencumbered," said Chris Sontag, senior vice president and general manager of SCOsource, the intellectual property licensing and protection division of The SCO Group, Inc. "We believe the SCO IP License helps customers satisfy the legal requirements to continue using SCO's UNIX intellectual property in Linux in a forthright way while properly compensating the company for use of its property."</p>

<p>Kieran O’Shaughnessy, SCO’s Regional General Manager, Australia and New Zealand, said he will begin briefing the company’s local distributors this week regarding the SCO IP License’s introduction.</p>

<p>“The SCO IP License helps organisations in Australia and New Zealand to protect and leverage the investments they have made in Linux while providing the means for them to continue day-to-day business without interruption,” he said.</p>

Availability:

Commercial business end users of Linux, based on the 2.2 kernel and later, that are interested in more information or in purchasing the SCO IP License in Australia or New Zealand can call +61 2 9440 7577 or e-mail SCO at anz_info@sco.com.</p>

For more information on SCO products and services visit:

