In pictures: CMO/CIO/ADMA Executive Connections breakfast in Sydney

more than 100 marketing and technology leaders joined CMO, CIO and ADMA for the annual Executive Connections breakfast in Sydney on 28 February. this year's theme, Crafting your organisation's customer experience approach, was debated by leaders from The Ritz-Carlton, EnergyAustralia, Aussie, AMP, OPSM and Vision Critical through a series of presentations and panels.