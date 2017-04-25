Tech resume resources: Before and after examples, expert advice and more

When it's time to update your resume, you may find it difficult to figure out how to effectively highlight your accomplishments while keeping the document concise. In these IT resume makeovers, you'll see how to rework your technical resume to make it stand out from the crowd.

Whether you're just starting out in IT, are taking on a new technical, management or IT leadership role, or have your sights set on the C-Suite, the expert advice you'll find here will help you take your IT resume to the next level.

In the before & after examples, our career experts show how to turn lists of technical skills and experience into stand-out resumes. You'll learn how to tell a compelling career story, avoid common pitfalls and craft a better resume — one you're proud to submit and that doesn't leave hiring managers with lingering doubts or, worse yet, indifference.

Download resume examples and get free access to all the resources you'll need to create your best resume and achieve your career goals.

Want to be a part of a Resume Makeover? Drop us a note with your name, contact information and the role you looking for next. Please include 'resume makeover' in the subject line.

Making the move from IT professional to IT leader takes a different set of skills. The same type of pivot is necessary with how you approach your resume.

The longer your career, the more difficult it can be to pull out the right details to create a focused resume. Finding a common theme that runs through your experience, can help guide the process.

After over a decade with the same company, jumping back into the job search process can be overwhelming. And sometimes the process requires writing your resume from an entirely new perspective.

Looking to land your first tech executive role? Here’s how to overhaul your resume to catch a recruiter's eye and demonstrate your qualifications.

In CIO.com’s latest installment in the Resume Makeover series, career expert Laura Smith-Proulx, helps a CIO tackle his extensive -- and impressive -- background to build an engaging three-page resume.

It's easy to fall into the trap of downplaying your skills and accomplishments. But on your resume you need to do the exact opposite.

Writing a resume is all about conveying your skills and experience in an easy-to-read format. But sometimes you need a fresh eye to help identify relevant skills and projects you might have overlooked in your career history.

Writing a resume means knowing your audience. If you try to please everyone, you’ll only wind up with an unfocused and disjointed document filled with unconnected work experience and accomplishments.

In this installment of our Resume Makeover series, Andrew Ysasi took a senior security system administrator's resume and reworked it to show his qualifications for a career in security or cloud management.

In this resume makeover, the candidate didn't need a complete remodel. Instead, he needed to shift the overall focus. The resume writer Donald Burns was able to take his resume from tech-focused and dense, to something that any recruiter or hiring manager would actually read and understand.

You've probably heard about the rules of resume writing and why you should throw out years of experience to keep your resume short. Take a note from this resume makeover and leverage even older work history to sell your professional brand and land a job in a new industry.

When writing your resume, make sure you sell yourself, rather than present a long list of job responsibilities. Read how career expert Andrew Ysasi helped this month’s resume makeover candidate overcome the job description issue.

