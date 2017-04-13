Victoria Police go mobile to boost officer safety

Victoria Police is arming its frontline officers with Motorola’s managed services mobility solution in a bid to boost workplace safety, efficiency and collaboration.

The five-year AU$50 million managed service contract, which will increase situational awareness, safety and productivity, will place real-time information in the hands of at least 10,000 police officers equipped with iPads and iPhones.

According to officials, it will help reduce the duplication of data entry by officers while increasing workforce collaboration by sharing vital information between frontline personnel and their colleagues working in control rooms. It will also help Victoria Police preserve its mission-critical radio communications for essential emergency communications by removing lower priority traffic from the radio network.

Motorola Solutions vice-president and managing director, Steve Crutchfield, said the solution provides Victoria Police with a reliable mobility solution and services to enable frontline officers to access core operational applications from mobile devices.



“Many public safety and enterprise businesses today are looking to improve the way they manage their daily workflows through the use of mobile applications that can simplify their most complex work challenges,” Crutchfield said.



“We will provide Victoria Police with a mobility managed service that is highly secure, reliable and helps to free up more time for frontline police to work in their communities where they are needed most.”



The solution includes mPol, a mobile application developed by Gridstone, the Collingwood-based mobile application developer that Motorola Solutions acquired in November 2016.



The investment is part of Victoria Police’s Capability Plan 2016-2025, as well as the organisation’s Blue Paper: A Vision for Victoria Police in 2025, which outlines how the force is improving capability through workforce reform and technology.



Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.

Join the CIO newsletter! Join Error: Please check your email address.

This application platform has been successfully implemented by Queensland Police and will be tailored to meet the specific needs of Victoria Police.Under the deal, Optus will provide the carrier network solution, while CompNow will supply the Apple mobile devices, logistics and device repair services.