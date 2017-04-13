Aus Post’s Andrew Walduck nabs CDO role

Australia Post's Andrew Walduck

Australia Post’s Andrew Walduck, executive general manager of trusted e-commerce services, has added group chief digital officer (CDO) to his role, marking the first appointment of its kind.

As group CDO, he is responsible for growing new digital platform businesses, while also strengthening existing delivery and retail services that power e-commerce.

“His expertise lies in using technology to provoke business change, building valued business relationships, and leading transformational programs to help organisations reinvent business models based on digital products and services. He also has a passion for developing talented teams that deliver great business results,” according to information from Australia Post.

Walduck first joined Australia Post in January 2012 to help drive the digitisation of the organisation, and transition it to become a ‘digital age’ company.

As executive GM of trusted e-commerce services, he is responsible for “creating the next wave of products and services that drive commercial growth to enable Australia Post’s future,” according to Australia Post. “These draw from identity, payments, financial services, and key government services that are performed in-store and online.”

Walduck has also acted as CIO, overseeing technology and digital properties. He was responsible for driving the product innovation agenda and working with customers around how to create the products and services that will sustain the group’s future.

His career spans more than 25 years in business transformation, digitisation, technology and marketing, and includes transformation roles in global corporations such Accenture, where he was partner in the communications and high-tech practice, prior roles at IBM, as well as marketing leadership roles in small growing businesses.







