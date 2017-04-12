Dropbox Paper's mobile apps now work offline, support new languages

Dropbox Paper users will now be able to edit their documents offline while using mobile devices, thanks to an update released Tuesday. The change means that people can work on the documents they have stored in the service while on a plane and riding a subway, for example.

The feature will allow users of the Paper apps on iOS and Android to view, comment on and edit their favorite and recent documents stored in Paper. In addition, those users will also be able to create new documents while offline. When they reconnect to the Internet, their changes will be synced to the Paper service.

The feature is appearing on Paper’s mobile app first. Dropbox hasn’t added support for offline editing to the web app version of the service that users can access from their Macs and PCs. The company prioritized mobile offline mode because that’s what customers requested the most.

It’s a useful change for Paper, which Dropbox is pushing as a shared online workspace for teams. It’s not meant to replace a full productivity suite like Microsoft Office, but Paper is designed to help those business users who want to hash out ideas and projects in a live-updating environment.

Paper was made generally available in January, as part of a suite of business-focused announcements Dropbox made in San Francisco. The cloud storage company has been working to make its product more appealing to companies, and Paper’s document collaboration features are a big part of that push.

In addition, Paper’s mobile apps now support 20 different languages, including Malay, Japanese, Indonesian, German and Russian. That’s a big change from their launch earlier this year, when the apps only supported English.

In addition, Dropbox is also bringing document scanning to its main mobile app for Android. That functionality, which debuted on iOS last year, makes it easier for people to import physical paper into the cloud storage service. Users can crop and rotate images to capture the right text, plus scan multiple pages into one file.

