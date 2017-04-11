Menu
Tech Timeline: The iPad first goes on sale

Back then, you couldn't take a selfie using your new purchase because it didn't have a camera

Magdalena Petrova (IDG News Service)
IDG

IDG

The iPad made it possible to leave your laptop at home and still stay productive. You could write emails, watch movies, and surf the web all through a 9.7-inch touch screen display. It wasn't the first tablet, but it was one of the most popular. Apple sold 300,000 unitsÂ on the first day and that hit a million in the first month. The cheapest model started at $499 and came with 16 GB of memory. Yikes!

