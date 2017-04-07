​Catholic Education WA moves to Microsoft cloud

Organisation customising and connecting Office 365, Dynamics 365 and the Claned learning platform

Catholic Education Western Australia (CEWA) is creating a landmark cloud-based digital ecosystem that it claims will transform education across the state for 80,000 students and 12,000 staff.



The organisation is customising and connecting Office 365, Dynamics 365 and the Claned learning platform to improve personal teaching and learning.

Catholic Education WA said the platform provides a rich repository of learning tools that enable communities to collaborate, while delivering transparency and real time insights for parents and principals.

It takes advantage of advanced data analytics, cognitive services and intelligent agents that give teachers, students and families better ‘in-the-moment’ data and insights.

Drawing on international examples of evidence-based best practice in education and pedagogy, the initiative provides students and teachers with web-based access to services.

CEWA executive director, Dr Tim McDonald claimed in a statement that the organisation is leading the world by developing an end-to-end student-centered integrated system to optimise personal teaching and learning.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.