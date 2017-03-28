​Maria Milosavljevic new NSW government CISO

Dr Maria Milosavljevic is the new chief information security officer at the NSW government. Dr Milosavljevic has moved across after a two-year stint as chief innovation officer and CISO at AUSTRAC.



In her new role, Dr Milosavljevic will work across the NSW government and consult with industry leaders and research groups, as well as Commonwealth, state and overseas governments to ensure a collaborative approach to cyber security.

She will develop standards with NSW government agencies to streamline their approach to cyber security, the government said.

“I am excited to welcome Dr Milosavljevic as the new GCISO and I look forward to working with her on strengthening the NSW government cyber security network,” said Victor Dominello, minister for finance, service and property.

“Cyber security and risk has emerged as one of the most high profile, borderless and rapidly evolving risks facing government, so the GCISO position is vital to strengthening the NSW government’s cyber security.

Prior to AUSTRAC, Dr Milosavljevic was CIO and CSIO at the Australian Crime Commission.