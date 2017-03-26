Salesforce coming to AWS Sydney Region later this year

Salesforce’s global infrastructure expansion on Amazon Web Services is coming to the AWS Sydney Region later in the year, the CRM giant announced this morning.

The cloud customer relationship management company selected AWS as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider in May last year as part of its international infrastructure expansion strategy.

“In our last quarter, APAC was the fastest-growing region for Salesforce, and we’re excited to expand our infrastructure footprint to support our rapidly growing customer base in Australia. By leveraging the AWS Cloud, we will be able to deliver the secure, reliable and trusted services of our Intelligent Customer Success Platform locally,” said Mark Innes, general manager of Salesforce Asia Pacific, at the Salesforce World Tour conference in Sydney this morning.

Salesforce’s core services, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, App Cloud, Community Cloud and Analytics Cloud will be available on AWS locally, to better support customers the company said.

“With Salesforce available in the Sydney Region, AWS and Salesforce can now help Australian customers to fully leverage the security, and reliability of the AWS Cloud as they scale and transform,” said Paul Migliorini, managing director, AWS Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to the May partnership announcement, the two companies already had a strong relationship, with a number of Salesforce services, including Heroku, Marketing Cloud Social Studio, SalesforceIQ and the Salesforce IoT Cloud running on AWS infrastructure. Salesforce meanwhile, is Amazon’s company-wide customer platform.

The preferred cloud deal was forged last year in order for Salesforce to bring infrastructure online “more quickly and efficiently” overseas, the company said at the time, adding that it would continue to invest in its own data centres.

“There is no public cloud infrastructure provider that is more sophisticated or has more robust enterprise capabilities for supporting the needs of our growing global customer base,” said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO, Salesforce.

The AWS Sydney Region is expected to be generally available to Salesforce customers in the second half of 2017.

Last year, Salesforce made its IBM Watson powered ‘Einstein AI’ available to all customers, giving them access to advanced machine learning, deep learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing and smart data discovery features.

Salesforce can count a huge number of big name Australian brands among its customer base including Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, Service NSW, Transport NSW, Australia Post, ANZ Wealth, L’Oréal, Citi Bank, Kellogg’s and Vocus.

