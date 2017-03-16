​Bruce Davie new VMware CTO

VMware has appointed Bruce Davie as chief technology officer for the virtualisation vendor’s Asia-Pacific and Japan operation.



Davie will lead the organisation’s technical community in the region, which includes system engineers, technical account managers and professional services organisations with a focus on strategy, technical innovation, and product quality.

Davie joins the vendor’s leadership team from VMware’s global headquarters where he most recently served as CTO of networking and a principal engineer in the networking and security business unit.

He joined VMware through the company’s acquisition of Nicira in 2012 where he was a senior architect. Davie also spent more than 13 years at Cisco between 1998 and 2012.

“The APJ region has a history of rapid adoption of new technology and of course, this is a time of great technological change. I’m excited at the prospect of connecting at a more strategic level with our regional customers as they embrace and address digital disruption,” he said in a prepared statement.

