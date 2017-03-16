Menu
​Bruce Davie new VMware CTO

Davie to lead technical community across the region

CIO Staff (CIO)
Comments

VMware has appointed Bruce Davie as chief technology officer for the virtualisation vendor’s Asia-Pacific and Japan operation.

Davie will lead the organisation’s technical community in the region, which includes system engineers, technical account managers and professional services organisations with a focus on strategy, technical innovation, and product quality.

Davie joins the vendor’s leadership team from VMware’s global headquarters where he most recently served as CTO of networking and a principal engineer in the networking and security business unit.

He joined VMware through the company’s acquisition of Nicira in 2012 where he was a senior architect. Davie also spent more than 13 years at Cisco between 1998 and 2012.

“The APJ region has a history of rapid adoption of new technology and of course, this is a time of great technological change. I’m excited at the prospect of connecting at a more strategic level with our regional customers as they embrace and address digital disruption,” he said in a prepared statement.

