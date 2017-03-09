​Google Cloud acquires Australian-born data science outfit Kaggle

Kaggle founder Anthony Goldbloom

Google has acquired Kaggle, a data science platform originally started in Australia by federal government economist and Melbourne university student, Anthony Goldbloom.



Google Cloud chief scientist of AI and machine learning, Fei-Fei Li announced the acquisition at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

Now based in San Francisco, Goldbloom’s Kaggle is the world’s largest community of data scientists and machine learning enthusiasts. More than 800,000 data experts use Kaggle to explore, analyse and understand the latest updates in machine learning and data analytics, Li said on Wednesday.

During her presentation at the event, Li discussed the importance of democratising artificial intelligence (AI).

“We must lower the barriers of entry to AI and make it available to the largest community of developers, users and enterprises, so they can apply it to their own unique needs. With Kaggle joining the Google Cloud team, we can accelerate this mission,” Li said.

Kaggle and Google Cloud will support machine learning training and deployment services, while offering the community the ability to store and query large data sets, she said.

“Kaggle and Google Cloud will foster a thriving community of machine learning developers and data scientists, giving them direct access to the most advanced cloud machine learning environment.”

Glodbloom completed a commerce degree at the University of Melbourne in 2006 and spent four months as a journalism intern at The Economist. He was an econometrician at Australian Treasury between February 2007 and December 2008 and spent 6 months at the Reserve Bank of Australia before starting Kaggle in June 2009.

