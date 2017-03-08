What the top 5 metro areas pay for hot IT jobs

Live in or around one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S.? Here’s what you can expect to make in three of the hottest IT roles around.

The war for IT talent in 2017 is becoming even more competitive - and even more expensive. The demand for talent certainly isn't slowing down, and companies are offering hefty compensation packages to try and fill open roles.

Tech jobs in big data, IT security and software development, for example, are paying big bucks for both entry and senior-level positions, especially if you live in one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S., according to Randstad's 2017 Salary Guide.

"The biggest takeaway here is that salary is still the number-one factor candidates consider when looking at new opportunities. The recent Gallup State of the American Workforce survey showed that about 37 percent of people would leave their job for a salary increase of 20 percent or less - it doesn't take much, but candidates today know their worth and they can name their price. It's a candidate's market," says Jennifer Selden, regional recruiting director for Randstad Technologies.

And those prices can be pretty steep, especially for technologists with particularly high-demand skills in and around the five biggest metro areas in the U.S: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.

Here, according to Randstad's 2017 Salary Guide data, are three of the hottest IT jobs - cybersecurity engineer, Java developer and big data software development architect - and what candidates can expect to make at both entry and senior level in the five largest U.S. metro areas.

Cybersecurity engineer

1. New York

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $106,648

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience):$143,381

2. Los Angeles

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $102,188

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $137,175

3. Chicago

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $97,305

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $128,161

4. Houston

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $98,928

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $134,095

5. Philadelphia

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $98,436

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $131,407

Java developer

1. New York

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $99,395

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $160,680

2. Los Angeles

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $66,950

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $133,900

3. Chicago

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $74,160

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $133,900

4. Houston

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $72,100

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $113,300

5. Philadelphia

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $87,550

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $128,750

Big data software development architect

1. New York

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $101,852

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $144,164

2. Los Angeles

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $97,626

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $137,918

3. Chicago

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $100,000

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $140,000

4. Houston

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $94,374

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $134,829

5. Philadelphia

Entry-level pay (0-3 years experience): $94,122

Senior-level pay (8+ years experience): $132,113

