New era, new buzzphrase: We're headed for 'Digital Cohesion'

And Australian businesses are not fully prepared for it, says Juniper survey

Remember ‘Digital Disruption’? Well we’re over it now, says Juniper Networks who have ushered in a new era they call ‘Digital Cohesion’.

The latest buzzphrase forms the title for a new survey by Juniper that found Australian businesses and consumers already recognise the advantages of digital cohesion (even if they’d never heard it called that before).

“Digital Cohesion is the era beyond digital transformation and disruption; an era where enterprises and consumers alike benefit from applications and mega services that automatically adapt to their needs and behaviours,” says Ralph Candiloro, Juniper’s regional VP ANZ.

It chiefly involves technology with more natural interfaces that can be used without any training, autonomous and predictive services (Uber just knows you needed a cab and pulls up rather than you ordering it on an app, for example), open APIs all round and high trust in security, the survey’s introduction explains.

The majority of Australian businesses were already on their way to Digital Cohesion, the survey says, with many using integration and automation (or what Juniper calls ‘smart systems’) in their IT infrastructure function. Just over half did so in customer experience and 47 per cent did so in workforce management. Less than a third used smart systems in finance and operations (31 per cent), or sales and marketing (29 per cent), however.

When it comes to readiness for digital cohesion, network and devices posed a problem for the hundred IT decision makers in Australia questioned, with just 19 per cent indicating they were completely ready on this front.

In other areas they believed themselves more prepared: 61 per cent felt ready in terms of the interoperability of services or applications, 70 per cent felt ready in terms of network performance and 64 per cent did so in terms of ‘Economics automation’.

The biggest perceived risks of the era of Digital Cohesion, local survey participants said, were Security and compliance, increased technology costs and loss of jobs/employee uncertainty.

“Forces including user expectations, competition and technology innovation will continue to rise quickly giving life to new ways of working with organisations and people, although businesses are yet to realise the true potential here,” Candiloro added.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.