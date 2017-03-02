Ricoh Australia inks deal with MuleSoft for quicker connections

Ricoh Australia has implemented MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform in a bid to support its services-led, customer-first strategy, a move the company said will increase operational efficiency and accelerate innovation.

The platform, which can be used to connect apps, data and devices anywhere, on-premises or in the cloud, will enable Ricoh to automate access to critical business data and rapidly share it across the organisation to increase operational efficiency, said Ricoh Australia’s general manager of information systems, Jim Berne, in a statement. It will also drive API-led connectivity and operational efficiency.

Initially, the technology will be deployed within the organisation’s IT automation area in the support of migrating data in and out of its service billing system. The company plans to leverage the platform to support the deployment of a new Sitecore-based personalised web content management platform.

“We turned to MuleSoft because we needed a way to be more efficient and collaborative. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform had many features that were key differentiators, including Anypoint Exchange,” Berne said.



"Anypoint Exchange enables data exchange across all systems, without losing security or control,” Berne said. “By taking an API-led approach on this project and future projects, MuleSoft will help drive faster business outcomes and help promote reuse across our global organisation.”

Additionally, the platform will enable Ricoh’s Australian operation to reuse pre-built patterns, assets and templates, speeding up development processes and ensuring code consistency and integrity.

At the same time, the company will be able to leverage the platform to create productised APIs to move faster and avoid data duplication and manual maintenance, reducing costs as well as potential human error.

“Our previous technology stack, based on bespoke coding, was creating a backlog of data requests and projects. MuleSoft is enabling us to build reusable and consumable APIs that will help us reduce data requests and deliver products to market more quickly than our competition. Our entire business will benefit from the speed and agility we’ll be able to achieve with the application network we’re building,” Berne said.





