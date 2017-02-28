IT architects highest earning workers in the country

The tech industry is the best place to be if you like a big pay packet

The average salary for workers in the Australian tech sector has hit $102,548, growing two per cent year-on-year, according to SEEK.



IT joins mining, resources and energy, consulting and strategy, construction and engineering as the top five highest paying industries advertising on the online job marketplace.

By role, IT architects enjoyed average annual salaries of $137,707, also growing two per cent year-on-year. In fact, these roles paid the highest salaries overall, which SEEK spokesperson Sarah Macartney said was no surprise.

“ICT architects pay a fundamental role in the creation and design of new technology to keep Australians digitally connected and competitive, and this need is ever increasing,” Macartney said. “Therefore demand for these professionals is high and so are the salaries advertised on SEEK to attract the best ICT architect talent.”

“It’s also interesting that management roles across engineering, mining, resources and energy and ICT industries are among the top 5 highest paying jobs advertised on SEEK. These roles directly support the growth and prosperity of our nation and in return, these professionals are being highly remunerated to manage the build teams that can deliver the needs of businesses,” she said.

Meanwhile, IT managers are commanding an average salary of $129,903, a 1 per cent year-on-year increase, SEEK said.

