Lenovo innovation goes on a break with Tab 4 Android tablets

Lenovo's Tab 4 is just another bunch of Android tablets, but with Dolby Atmos speakers and up to eight CPU cores

Lenovo says it wants to redefine Android tablets, but you won't find anything spectacular or innovative in its new Tab 4 tablets.

The four new tablets, which come in 8- and 10- inch screens, are incremental upgrades to the Tab 3 devices. The new tablets are faster, have better screens and deliver better special effects with improved graphics processors.

One unique feature in the new devices is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos speakers, which delivers booming sound. Lenovo also included Atmos in its Legion Y720 gaming laptop, which was announced at CES.

The new tablets can be broken into the Tab 4 and Tab 4 Plus brands. The Tab 4 Plus brands have faster processors and boast better features.

The Tab 4 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus have USB-Type C ports and Qualcomm's eight-core Snapdragon 625 chips. Additionally, the devices have up to 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The screens show images at a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution.

The less fancy Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 have slower quad-core Qualcomm processors, up to 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM and 802.11n Wi-Fi. The screens show images at a 1280 x 720-pixel resolution.

All the devices are pre-loaded with Android 7.0 and have 5-megapixel front cameras and 8-megapixel rear cameras. LTE connectivity is optional.

Keyboards can also be attached to turn these devices into laptops, but have to be bought separately.

The Tab 4 8 (starts at €169), Tab 4 10 (start at €179), Tab 4 8 Plus (€259) and Tab 4 10 (€299) will start shipping in May. The devices will be available worldwide.

