Opteon creates CIO position to drive business innovation

Opteon Property Group is on the lookout for a CIO to help deliver large scale international projects, drive business innovation and help support transformational change.

The Australian provider of property and valuation services has 800 employees across a national footprint of 75 locations. It partners with a diverse range of organisations including financial institutions, governments, statutory authorities, corporations, not-for-profit organisations and small to medium businesses.

“Our business is embarking on an exciting period of significant growth both nationally and within wider markets internationally and as such we are seeking to appoint a dynamic leader with the ability to deliver large scale projects on an international level,” according to the company.



Reporting to the CEO, the CIO will play a pivotal part of the transformational change and growth of the business, the company said.

“The CIO will provide the vision, leadership and governance of the ICT strategy and architecture within an organisation that is highly regarded as being of the forefront of innovative technology and platform development.”

The role will be responsible for driving business innovation and creating a technological framework to enable the business to achieve its ambitious growth targets. The CIO will need to engage and cohesively partner with the business to deliver strategic technical solutions.



“This is a great opportunity for a dynamic and strategically focussed individual to make a strong impact upon a business not stifled by bureaucracy.”



The CIO will be responsible for leading the platform, data and IT systems and support divisions in a dynamic and ever-changing environment.

Key activities will include driving the analysis and re-engineering of existing business processes and also to identify and develop capability to use new tools and technology, the company said.



“The ability to provide strong leadership and people management skills will be critical as you shape a high performance, customer focussed culture in the business unit. This is a truly unique opportunity to take ownership of this arm of our business and be at the forefront of industry innovation.”



Last July, Opteon appointed Chris Knight as its CEO. Knight transitioned from his role as managing director of Opteon Victoria, taking the helm at Opteon Property Group.

According to the company, Knight led a major transformation of culture and performance in Opteon’s largest business, Opteon Victoria, over the past five years.

“This resulted in substantial revenue and earnings growth, and a material expansion of shareholder value."

Applications to apply for the CIO post closes March 6, 2017.





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.