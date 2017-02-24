Audit Office of NSW chases CIO

The Audit Office of New South Wales, the independent auditor of the state’s public sector, is on the hunt for a CIO with a strong track record of achievement in a senior technology role.

The Audit Office, which reports directly to parliament on the New South Wales government’s financial statements and use of public money, is on the lookout for a CIO with a “strong track record of achievement in a senior technology leadership role, and demonstrated ability to execute and deliver technology strategy, including services, products and platforms provided by the technology team," the organisation said.



Reporting to the head of corporate services, the new CIO will lead a team in developing and implementing an organisational technology strategy and ensure all technology services, processes and systems meet stakeholder requirements and the broader strategic objectives of the Audit Office.

Former Audit Office CIOs include Brendan Oldham, who held the role for close to four years. Oldham was a key member of the leadership team, contributed to the Audit Office’s strategic direction, and was responsible for the integrity of the Information Security Management System. This involved maintaining the ongoing confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information assets of the Audit Office.

The organisation conducts independent audits for the Auditor-General across a diverse client base in industry sectors including health, education, transport, local government, superannuation and energy.

The total remuneration package starts from $179,489 per annum depending on experience, skills and capabilities, according to the job ad. Applications close midnight Sunday March 5, 2017.

CIO Australia has contacted the organisation for more details.





