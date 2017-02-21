Department of Education and Training seeks CIO in restructure

The Department of Education and Training is seeking a chief information officer as part of a restructure of its technology function.

The finance, technology and business services arm of the department, led by CFO Marcus Markovic, is currently made up of four functions, each managed by branch managers.

Later this year the functions of digital strategy and governance, and digital implementation and operations will be merged to create a single ICT branch which will be led by the new CIO, the department said.

Following their appointment, the CIO will first fill the role of digital strategy and governance branch manager, before expanding their responsibilities in the middle of the year.

A job listing, posted last week, says the successful candidate will work with the department’s various business areas to "develop and manage major business applications and deliver innovative and efficient technology solutions".

They will be "developing new services aligned with whole-of-government initiatives" and "provide ICT security advice to reflect the Department’s cloud-provisioning approach".

ICT capability is a key part of the department's Corporate Plan 2016–2020, which was released in August.

"The CIO will have a critical role in enhancing the Department of Education and Training’s ICT transformation agenda, and ensuring its successful delivery," a spokesperson for the department added.

"The ICT transformation strategy will involve a shift away from bespoke developed applications, to ones that are aligned with whole of government initiatives and solutions, and that deliver high-quality digital solutions for stakeholders."

Applications close on February 28.





