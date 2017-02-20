Dominello: NSW Government agency funding to be data-driven

Will use ERC position to compel agencies to make data-driven improvements while wielding 'sledgehammer' of legislation

The New South Wales government's new Minister for Finance, Services and Property, Victor Dominello MP, will use his position on the Expenditure Review Committee (ERC) to push for a data-driven approach to financing agencies, he said today.

State government agencies will be urged to use and share data to make improvements which would be linked to the funding they receive, Dominello explained to the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Sydney this morning.

Dominello was appointed to his new role in January, after first requesting the promotion from former NSW premier Mike Baird last year.

