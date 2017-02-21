Treasury picks finance gateway reviewer Eamonn Rooney to lead IT

Commonwealth Treasury has tapped Eamonn Rooney as its new CIO, a former gateway review team leader for the Department of Finance who provided recommendations to agency heads and Deputy Secretaries regarding complex and high risk ICT initiatives.

Rooney, who will commence at Treasury on March 6, replaces Peter Alexander who left the CIO post to join the Digital Transformation Agency last September. Part of Rooney’s remit will involve delivering a new direction for myGov, as well collaborating with the ATO regarding the whole-of-government electronic invoicing scheme.

Discussing his new role at Treasury, Rooney told CIO Australia he’s excited about the prospect of helping to grow and develop an already talented team at the organisation.

“It has an excellent reputation as a progressive and innovative organisation. I expect to be collaborating with a number of agencies, particularly with regards to the shared services that Treasury currently provides supporting other agencies by delivering customer-focussed, reliable corporate services,” Rooney said.

Asked his vision for the role, he said as a central policy agency, Treasury has a key role in setting the strategic direction for government ICT.

“I look forward to strengthening our existing ICT capabilities, supporting the digital transformation agenda and collaborating with other agencies,” he said, adding he's a big supporter of the digital transformation agenda and working towards "simpler and easier government services for the public."

He said he's eager to build collaborative working environments inside Treasury and across government.“I am a strong supporter of design thinking and developing holistic solutions that achieve tangible business outcomes.”

Referencing his past work experience, Rooney said his decade-long involvement as gateway review leader will help in the role at Treasury, particularly working towards the digital transformation agenda.

“I have been a review team leader for over ten years providing advice and guidance to senior leaders about their high risk ICT transformations both here and in New Zealand. During that time I have had the opportunity to see many transformational programs and really understand what works well.”

He is also proud of his work as former program director for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. In that role, he guided the leadership of the Australian Passport Office’s $100 million passport redevelopment program, implementing new end-to-end solution for digital application, assessment and production of Australian Travel Documents.

“This included buildings, fit-outs, outsourced managed services, state of the art machinery and complex ICT systems procurement, development / integration. Agile methodology implementation for software development in purpose built facility to support multi-disciplinary teams of supplier and government teams.”

Asked some of his highlights of the role, he said it involved leading the digital transformation of the Australian Passport Office from a manual, paper based model to a modern production system with a new digital channel for the public, which is launching later this year.

Rooney has also worked in IT at the Department of Social Services, the Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, the Australian Federal Police, the Department of Immigration, and was managing director of 3PM Consulting.







