Tyro says: "Hey Siri, pay my bills"

SMEs to customers of Sydney-based independent bank Tyro can now pay their bills by asking Apple smartphone assistant Siri to do it for them. No other transaction account in Australian allows Siri to make payments, Tyro said.

The functionality was developed by the EFTPOS bank's in-house engineering team who leveraged on a number of iOS-native frameworks, including SiriKit.

Users are able to access the daily settlements from their EFTPOS terminal via Siri, and can ask to pay bills, for example: “Hey Siri, pay $250 to water bill using Tyro”.

It is Tyro's first major feature release under its new CEO Gerd Schenkel, former head of Telstra Digital, who joined the company in October.

“Using Siri to pay bills is the way of the future for Australia’s two million businesses, who employ seven million Australians and are the bedrock of the national economy," Schenkel said.

“Small and medium sized business owners are always on the go. Using Siri gives them the freedom to pay bills and other overheads wherever they are, in only a few seconds and with minimal key strokes.”

Further functionality through Siri - such as asking for an account balance or summary of upcoming payments - was being explored, the company said.

Since November, PayPal users in Australia have been able to send peer to peer payments via Siri in iOS 10 without needing to launch the app. Square Cash and Monzo have also added Siri support for sending and receiving payments.

Tyro, which received investment from Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes in 2009, provides credit, debit, EFTPOS card acquiring, Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services as well as a transaction and deposit account integrated with Xero cloud accounting. The company serves around 16,000 customers.





