​CSC spending $5M on Adelaide office

Up to 30 laid off GM Holden workers to get new skills and jobs

CSC is setting up an office in Adelaide, staffed by 400 people, on the back of an end user computing contract to provide and support for PCs, laptops and tablets at South Australian government agencies.



The global IT supplier said its $5 million office investment and new contract with the state government will also provide reskilling and employments opportunities for 30 General Motors Holden workers. GM Holden will close its Elizabeth manufacturing plant on October 20 with 13,000 job losses expected across the company and its supply chain.

Under the contract with CSC, SA government departments will no longer own and manage physical devices, giving agencies more flexibility and access to ICT solutions to help modernise the services they deliver to the community.

CSC will increase its workforce from 100 to more than 700 by the end of the contract. The 180 full time equivalent public sector staff currently delivering end user computing services across government will be able to express their interest in a position with CSC, the company said.

SA premier Jay Weatherill, claimed taxpayers would benefit from $11 million per year in savings following the computing services contract, heralding a new era in how government purchases ICT services.

Weatherill said CSC has committed to establish a local partner network for small to medium local enterprises across the state that will support the contract.

“Collectively, these SMEs will employ 100 South Australians and invest over $30 million in job creation over the contract period,” Weatherill said.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia



Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.