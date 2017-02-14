​Adelaide University appoints new CIO

Bev McQuade the university's second ever IT chief

Bev McQuade

The University of Adelaide has appointed SA Water’s current IT chief, Bev McQuade, as its new CIO.



McQuade is the university’s second IT boss, following the departure of its inaugural CIO Mark Gregory in December. Gregory joined Flinders University as its vice-president, corporate services.

McQuade, who has more than 25 years’ experience in strategic change, will lead the university’s 250-person technology branch. She will drive the IT strategy to improve the education experience for students while supporting research activities.

“Like all other sectors, higher education is undergoing a digital transformation,” the university’s chief operation officer, Bruce Lines said in a statement.

“The University of Adelaide wants to ensure technology is delivering the very best experience for its students and staff, whether it is in the classroom, engaging with University processes or undertaking learning and research out in the region and internationally.

“Bev possesses a demonstrated commitment to identifying and meeting the business needs of organisations via technology, which makes her an ideal appointment for the University, particularly as we attempt to operate at the forefonrt of online-enabled education and deliver high performance computing solutions for high-end research,” Lines said.

McQuade has been the CIO at SA Water for 8 years where she developed the IT strategy and has driven the modernisation of SA Water’s infrastructure and support functions.

