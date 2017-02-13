PwC appoints its first chief digital officer

PricewaterhouseCoopers has appointed its first chief digital officer, Vishy Narayanan.

Narayanan joins the professional services giant from hearing aid-makers Cochlear where he was global head of digital technology.

He will lead PwC’s internal technology team to “drive change across PwC to ensure all our technology works seamlessly and adds value right across the business and that PwC continues to make the right investments into the future”, the company said.

“PwC has recently launched its new firm wide strategy and this is the perfect time to join the team. I’ll be focused on helping our people build confidence in our digital capabilities and ensuring they continue to be authentic advocates for a digital future,” Narayanan said in a statement.



“I want to help strengthen PwC’s innovative culture and the digital mindset across the whole of the business. I’m determined that we fully embrace the benefits of our technology as this will not only upskill our people, it will ultimately deliver even better value for our clients.”

Narayanan reports to chief operating officer Sean Gregory.

“We have around 7500 people working for us across a diverse number of locations and service areas. It is critical that each and every one on of our people are able to maximise the full value of the technology investments we make across the whole of our firm,” Gregory said.

“Structuring and driving this agenda is an important responsibility and Vishy is a highly accomplished digital transformation executive with significant experience across business, technology, strategy and implementation.”

