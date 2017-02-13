Qantas CTO quits

Chris Taylor to move to an unnamed organisation overseas

Qantas' departing CTO, Chris Taylor

Qantas' chief technology officer, Chris Taylor has quit. He had been in the role since January 2014.

A Qantas spokesperson told CIO Australia that Taylor had decided to leave Qantas and take up a new opportunity with an unnamed organisation overseas.

"He'll be here until May and we're running an international search to find a strong replacement," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment further.

Taylor's departure follows the announcement earlier this month that Brit, Darren Argyle will join the airline later this month as its new chief information security officer. Taylor had been in the interim CISO at Qantas since July 2015.

Qantas also appointed a new CIO last December, former SAP executive Susan Doniz, following a global search. Doniz, who started at the airline last month, steps into the role following Luc Hennekens' departure last September. Doniz relocated from Canada and takes on group-wide responsibilities for technology and working with Jetstar and Qantas Loyalty.

