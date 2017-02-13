National Heart Foundation promotes Shane Riddle to CIO

The Heart Foundation's new CIO, Shane Riddle



Shane Riddle has been promoted to the CIO role at the National Heart Foundation (NHF) of Australia. Riddle had been national ICT manager for the past 11 months.

As ICT manager, Riddle lead the IT team that moved the organisation from legacy in house systems and processes to a cloud-based architecture. In the new role, he will continue to undertake large business transformation projects.

Prior to joining the Heart Foundation in April 2016, Riddle was the general manager of marketing information systems for BIG4 Holiday Parks of Australia. He was responsible for advice and direction on effective use of technology including the adoption of web, social media and a reservations system.

During his time at BIG4, he worked on five key tech projects. For example, he planned, built and delivered on time and in budget BIG4’s new Loyalty program, whose members generate approximately $60 million of yearly revenue direct to parks.

Prior to BIG4, he was the general manager of IT for The Warranty Group, where he designed and led the project to develop AON Warranty’s proprietary phone sales recording and training from concept to the marketplace, creating a return on investment in 9 months.

