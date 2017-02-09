​NBN hookups nearing 4 million

Around 3.8 million premises are now able to access the national broadband network, NBN said in its half year results announcement on Thursday.



The organisation responsible for the rollout is almost halfway towards its goal of hooking up 8 million homes and businesses to the network by 2020. Three years ago, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull promised all Australians would have access to super fast broadband.

NBN on Thursday said the number of homes and businesses with an active service over the network increased to 1.6 million for the half ending December 31, a 125 per cent increase in comparison to the first half of FY2016. Average revenue per user remained constant at $43.

The December weekly run rate of new premises made ready for service grew to around 48,000 on a 12-week rolling average basis, said NBN. In terms of connections, the December weekly run rate was around 20,000, a doubling of output in comparison to the same time a year ago, the organisation said.

“The rollout continues to accelerate, our weekly growth, particularly over the calendar year, shows the shift in scale,” said NBN CEO, Bill Morrow.

“Now, 80 per cent of the country is either in design, in construction or already able to order a service. This shows the vast reach of the NBN network into the majority of communities across the country,” he said.

Morrow added that more users purchasing plans from retailers based on the 100Mbps wholesale speed tier.

“NBN experienced the greatest incremental growth in this speed tier in the December quarter.”

