​Dr Richard Ashby new eHealth Queensland chief

Dr Richard Ashby

Queensland’s Metro South Hospital and Health Service CEO, Dr Richard Ashby, is the new CEO and CIO of eHealth Queensland.



In a LinkedIn post on yesterday, Dr Malcolm Thatcher, announced he was passing the CEO baton to Dr Ashby “in the knowledge that eHealth Queensland is in good hands.” Dr Thatcher had been interim CIO/CEO at the organisation since July last year.

In his post, Dr Thatcher said Dr Ashby is an eminent appointment to the role. He led a digital transformation at Princes Alexandria Hospital and is a “long-time digital hospital evangelist, Dr Thatcher said.

On its website, Queensland Health says Dr Ashby is one of the state’s most experienced clinicians and health service administrators. He was awarded a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia in 2010 for his service to the emergency medicine.

Dr Ashby commences the role in February 20 and joins several new hires at eHealth Queensland. Former Health Directorate (ACT) CIO, Warren Prentice is the organisation’s new chief technology officer while Cathy Ford has stepped into the role of chief digital officer. Former Ergon Energy executive, Michael Berndt is the new chief customer experience officer.

Holcim Australia’s recent regional head, portfolio management, Bruce Linaker, is the organisation’s new chief solution delivery officer.

Dr Thatcher said in the post that he would take some time to consider his options.

Thatcher recently completed his PhD thesis titled, “A framework for information governance controls in acute healthcare’ with a focus on eHealth governance.

His research explored theories supporting organisational decision-making and behaviour, focusing on the conduct of doctors associated with the implementation of clinical systems. The research has established a framework of the factors that give rise to risk in eHaelth adoption and the governance controls required to manage those risks.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia



Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.