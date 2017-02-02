ANZ welcomes Emma Gray as new data chief

ANZ has crowned Emma Gray as its first chief data officer tasked with overseeing the bank’s data strategy, including how data is defined, gathered managed and protected.

Gray, who will be based in Sydney and report to group executive digital banking, Maile Carnegie, was formerly the chief loyalty and data officer at Woolworths, reporting to the CEO.



Prior to Woolworths, she was a partner at Bain and Company, working in the United

States, Europe and Australia for 15 years.

“As our chief data officer, Emma will play a crucial role in ANZ’s digital transformation. How we strategically manage and use our data is fundamental to how we can deliver the best experiences for our customers and build a world class digital bank,” said Carnegie.

“Emma will lead the creation a business intelligence capability for the bank in collaboration with other teams across ANZ to identify the biggest opportunities for us to make better decisions for the bank and our customers.”

In addition to her commercial experience, Gray has an MBA from Harvard Business School and is on the Board of the Melbourne Business School Centre for Data Analytics. She has 20 years of experience creating brand and shareholder value through operational and advisory roles in retail and consumer sector.



