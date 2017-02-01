​Jetstar appoints new cyber security head

Low cost airline Jetstar has appointed Yvette Lejins as its new head of cyber security. Lejins was recently a security specialist at freight and logistics organisation, Asciano.



Lejins is reporting to Jetstar’s new CIO, Claudine Ogilvie, who recently joined the company from Ridley Corporation. Ogilvie replaced Grainne Kearns, who left last August after driving an IT transformation program at the airline.

"It's a new position reporting to our CIO and like other similar organisations, we are continuing to increase our focus on cyber security," a Jetstar spokesperson said.



The recent restructure – made up of 21 strategic initiatives – has seen the airline move from operating like a startup with all decisions being cost-driven, to a business that was providing technology at optimal cost and the right quality.

The transformation followed a review of the company's environment, people, processes and technology. The airline has refreshed teams and skills, adopted a new sourcing strategy, new processes, engagement, operating, service delivery, and governance models.

Lejins has also been a security manager at Atlassian and held security-related roles at NEHTA, the Attorney Generals Department NSW, Deloitte and Fuji Bank.

