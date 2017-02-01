NTC calls for big data sets, better analytics to improve transport systems

The National Transport Commission (NTC) is calling for more data and better analytics in a bid to more effectively identify and report on transport trends and improve investment and planning for Australia’s transport network.

“Publishing a regular report on passenger and freight movement trends would help industry, governments and local communities plan for the future,” said NTC chief executive Paul Retter in a statement.

As such, a proposed five-yearly Who moves what where report was recommended by the NTC to be included in the release of its Who moves what where: Better informing transport planning for Australians discussion paper.



While the NTC’s Who moves what where information paper went some way to analysing Australia’s transport movements, Retter said “information gaps were identified” and that any future editions should include much more data, such as information about port movements.

“If we are able to use the knowledge and power of even more big data sets and better analytics, we can produce detailed reports that identify national trends and the likely impact those trends will have on the transport systems and associated infrastructure routes we use every day.

“Australia needs to have the best information to make the best investments in transport infrastructure, from large-scale projects to the location of bus stops,” Retter said.

Other proposed recommendations in the discussion paper are related to a transport wide approach to identifying long-term statistical and information priorities and introducing data collections to assist with measuring transport productivity.

“Every Australian has a stake in better, more productive transport systems, including consumers, employers and governments and I encourage all of them to make a submission through our website.”

Stakeholders can make a submission via NTC’s website before close of business Friday March 10, 2017. Feedback will help the NTC determine final recommendations to be presented to Australia’s transport ministers at a scheduled meeting for November 2017.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.