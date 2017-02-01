Menu
IOOF appoints new CIO

Sharam Hekmat replaces Andrew TOdd who departs for IRESS

George Nott George Nott (CIO)
Financial services company IOOF has appointed Sharam Hekmat as its new chief information officer.

He replaces Andrew Todd who has left the company after nearly eight years to join ASX-listed markets and wealth management software company IRESS.

Hekmat is joining at a time of growth in IOOF’s technology capabilities, the company said.

“Sharam will be leading our IT team as we continue to focus on the delivery of improved functionality and a better user experience across our platforms, portals and online accounts. His experience in successfully delivering large-scale IT projects will help ensure we continue to be able to offer better ways for advisers – and clients – to securely manage their investments,” said IOOF managing director, Christopher Kelaher.

Hekmat has served as chief information officer at Aviva Australia, as director of IT at Pragsoft and most recently as chief technology officer of cloud payments provider Ezidebit.

He will be a member of IOOF’s leadership group and be based at the company’s Melbourne office.

Sharam Hekmat
Sharam Hekmat


