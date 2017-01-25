Maddocks pinches Pitcher Partners CIO

Australian law firm Maddocks has appointed Bradley Kay as its chief information officer.

Kay had been CIO at accounting and auditing firm Pitcher Partners since 2013 before making the move this month. He replaces Maddocks' IT director Patrick Ng who left the firm last year.

Kay will lead a 16-strong IT team and report directly to Maddocks CEO Michelle Dixon.

Appointed to steer the firm’s innovation strategy, a key focus will be on using technology to create human-centred experiences, Kay said.

“The ability to leverage technology for the benefit of our people and our clients is a given; the challenge in a digital economy is to create truly human-centred experiences. We are focusing our energy on those experiences that will create competitive advantage and value for our clients,” he said.

The organisation was on a path to becoming “digital by default” and doing so by focusing on its people, Kay added.

“For those of us responsible for the technology piece, the answer lies in culture, the ability to tap into a diverse collection of talent and creating a capability that can invent the future rather than react to it,” he said.

At Pitcher Partners Kay led a 15 strong team and moved the business’ infrastructure to a managed service provider to be run out of the cloud. He launched an online CRM, a new client portal and Skype for Business across the company.

Speaking to CIO Australia in August last year, Kay said his Pitcher Partners IT team had got their “heads out of boxes and wires and talking about server names and bullshit" and moving IT into a conversation about business strategy”.

Long list of innovations

Maddocks CEO Michelle Dixon said Kay’s appointment was the continuation of significant investment in technology by the firm.

“Last year we concluded a complete upgrade of our technology platforms to allow us to provide seamless service to our clients and for our people to be mobile and flexible,” she said.

“We are also investing in implementing innovative ideas generated by our people. Our view is that law firms who invest cleverly in technology will emerge the strongest from this period of immense change in the legal sector.”

Last year the firm launched an electronic contracts platform for its developer clients and is currently investigating a “long list of potential new approaches” to its service offerings.

“Bradley’s prior experience in devising and driving strategy to improve the way that the companies he has worked for engage with their clients was a significant factor in his appointment,” Dixon added.

