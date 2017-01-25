​Paul Williams new Pacific National IT chief

Paul Williams

Pacific National has appointed Paul Williams as its new chief information officer following the imminent departure of Kelvin McGrath.



Williams has spent the last two years and eight months as CIO at Goodman Fielder. Prior to that, he was VP, IT international at Campbell Soup Company and CIO and VP, IT at Campbell Arnotts.

McGrath quit as CIO at Pacific National holding company Asciano in December after more than six years in the role. Last August Asciano was purchased by a consortium comprising Qube Holdings, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and a group of global investment funds, for more than $9 billion.

As a result, Asciano has been split into three businesses – Pacific National, Patrick, and Bulk and Automotive Port Services – under three different ownerships structures.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Williams began his career in 1993 as a marketing communications manager at Cellarmaster Wines. He also studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art between 1979 and 1981.

is seeking comment from Pacific National.