​GPT Group CIO quits, moves to Suncorp

GPT Group CIO Sharmila Tsourdalakis has quit and joined Suncorp Group as its executive general manager, strategy and planning. Tsourdalakis had been in the role at the ASX-listed property group since August 2014.



She has been replaced by Paul Hannah, who has been appointed as head of technology at GPT. Hannah joined GPT in May 2015 as program delivery manager after a career in senior technology roles at Qantas, Helloworld and Leighton. The head of technology at GPT is not part of the organisation's leadership team.

In an internal email sent to staff before her departure, GPT CFO Anastasia Clarke, said Tsourdalakis had made a significant contribution to technology and business services at GPT.

“Her expertise and leadership to drive the technology strategy, roadmap and various projects such as budgeting and forecasting, Tableau and Salesforce, and in shaping the IT foundations including operational efficiency and customer-centric support have undoubtedly served to strengthen our business,” Clarke said.

“Sharmila has led a culture of collaboration and partnership with our business.”

Tsourdalakis is the latest IT executive to join the large finance, insurance and banking organisation following former Microsoft Australia MD Pip Marlow’s appointment last month. Marlow will start in the newly-created role of CEO of strategic innovation at Suncorp in March.

Sarah Chronican was hired as CIO at Suncorp in August after a stint of just eight months as executive general manager, technology and operations at Medibank.

Suncorp boss Michael Cameron was also formerly GPT Group's CEO. He moved across to the CEO role at Suncorp in October 2015.

CIO Australia is seeking comment from Tsourdalakis.



