​Steven Fox leaves Caltex

Steven Fox has left his position as CIO at Caltex Australia after five and half years in the role. Fox told CIO Australia that he will take a short break and begin the search for a new role at the end of the summer.



Fox was replaced in mid-December by Viv Da Ros. Da Ros joined the company from A.S. Watson Group, the largest health and beauty retailer in Asia and Europe. He was group technology and process director at the organisation.

Fox joined Caltex in August 2008 as manager, IT shared services and was promoted to the CIO role in 2011. He was responsible for IT service delivery across Caltex from point-of-sale, supply chain, commodity trading and shipping systems.

Fox said he has led the transformation of Caltex’s IT department from a ‘lights on’ frugal utility into a business growth enabler. During his tenure, he established a ‘customer-focused’ digital capability, migrated services to the cloud and increased IT employee engagement by 41 per cent.

He previously told CIO Australia: “It’s all in response to the business recognition that we are being disrupted and while we don’t have all the answers yet, we are need to get a lot more agile and flexible in preparation for when we do.”

Fox said Caltex was taking its ‘first steps into digital’ and although the company was a ‘bit late’ on this front, it has learned from the mistakes of others.

“For example, our head of digital [Has Fakira] sits in IT so we avoid the conflict a lot of other organisations seem to have had to deal with. It also helps with the engagement of the rest of IT, which still accounts for the lion’s share of our work,” he said previously.

Prior to joining Caltex, Fox was a senior manager at Accenture and spent 10 years at P&O Nedlloyd Limited, most recently as the organisation’s chief technology officer.

A Caltex spokesperson told CIO Australia that Fox successfully drove initiatives within IT that removed unnecessary costs and improved the reliability of its IT systems.

“Under Steve’s leadership, IT has been one of the key enables of our “Freedom of Convenience Vision” and the strategic focus on complex supply chains and the evolving convenience marketplace,” the spokesperson said.

