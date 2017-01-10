Melbourne water utility seeks first CIO

City West Water is embarking on a technology strategy to keep pace with peers

City West Water (CWW), one of three Victorian Government owned retail water businesses serving metropolitan Melbourne, is seeking its first CIO.

The utility, which supplies water and sewerage to more than 400,000 residential and non-residential customers in Melbourne’s central business district, inner and western suburbs is embarking on a new technology strategy in a bid to keep up with its peers.

“Technology offers considerable opportunities and challenges for our customers and employees,” the company said. “The rapid pace of change and development in technology, particularly in the digital arena, has proven difficult to harness for CWW and has led to a gap between CWW and our peers in providing the optimal customer experience.

“CWW’s new technology strategy provides the opportunity to leverage our peers’ experiences and truly advance how we are perceived by our customers.”

The successful candidate will sit on a newly formed executive leadership team and report directly to managing director David Ryan. The utility is seeking someone with experience working in complex operational environments with a ‘leadership first, technical expertise second’ approach.

“CWW sees digital delivery and technology optimisation as fundamental to providing value to our customers,” said CWW spokesperson Kathryn Duffy. “CWW’s executive leadership team will be responsible for driving this exciting change and the creation of this position signals a new approach and outlook.”

The utility is currently seeking applications for the position, which is based on the fringes of Melbourne’s CBD.

