Tech Resume Makeover 101: How to move forward with your job search

Each month, CIO.com pairs a job-seeking reader with a tech resume professional in order to help them tell the right story to advance their careers. Here is a look back at some recent makeovers to help you craft a resume that jumps off the page.

Your resume offers employers a first glimpse into who you are professionally. If you aren't putting your best foot forward during this crucial phase of the job search, then chances are your resume is getting ignored or trashed.

As a prospective job seeker, you need to take the time to craft a resume that shows how you can add value to an employer's team and that doesn't happen by accident. The good news is you can do it. All it takes is introspection, some research and a trusted friend or colleague to help review and edit your resume. Armed with these tools you can create a resume targeted to the role you want and the employers you want to work for. To you help you get started, we rounded up some of best articles from our Resume Makeover series.

Want to be a part of a Resume Makeover? Drop us a note with your name, contact information and the role you looking for next. Please include resume makeover in the subject line.

Allen Bocian's resume was packed with skills, experience and knowledge, but his overall message was getting lost. Here's how Regal Resumes' Caitlin Sampson helped him focus his story.

Resume profile: Senior Project Manager - Information Technology

Twenty-five years of successful consulting gigs left Malcolm Greene with a list of accomplishments a mile long and a reputation as someone who could solve impossible problems. But when this veteran IT pro decided to make a move into the C-suite, he faced a fundamental problem: He didn't have a resume.

Resume profile: Chief Technology Officer, Chief Data Officer, CIO

In this edition, resume expert Caitlin Sampson helps an IT management consultant expand on his extensive experience while narrowing his focus -- and the move lands him his dream job.

Resume profile: Senior IT Manager - CIO Consulting

Let's get visual. Charts and graphs can bring an eye-catching edge to your resume, especially if you're an IT sales or marketing pro looking to highlight your revenue-generating skills. Here, expert resume writer Jennifer Hay explains how to do it effectively – because it can be tricky.

Resume profile: Sales Executive

Don't count on your "plain vanilla" resume to get you noticed -- your resume needs a personal flavor to catch the eye of recruiters and hiring managers. Here, expert Donald Burns adds his secret sauce to one CIO's resume to help him land his next role.

Resume profile: Chief Information Officer - Tech Consultant - IT Leader - Account Manager

In this edition of CIO.com's IT Resume Makeover, expert Stephen Van Vreede helps remove the cloak of invisibility surrounding one candidate's resume and allows his true value to emerge.

Resume profile: Information Technology Leader

Regardless of where your IT career takes you, maintaining a focus on your ultimate professional goal is the key to an effective resume. In the latest installment of our makeover series, resume expert Caitlin Sampson helps a candidate find her focus and land a great IT job.

Resume profile: Information Technology Systems Analyst

Over the past year, our resume experts and career consultants have helped numerous IT professionals put their best foot forward. Here are the top 11 tips from our IT Resume Makeover series.

In today’s multimedia world, some job seekers are creating elaborate video game resumes, or adding infographics, video audio or design-intensive documents to their traditional resumes. So, is your old-fashioned text-based document passé?

