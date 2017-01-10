​Tech workers to enjoy double digit wage growth

Senior IT staff in NSW are expected to be the ‘wage winners’ in 2017

Australians working in technology, infrastructure and corporate governance are most likely to benefit from double digit wage growth this year.



According to Robert Walters' Annual Salary Survey, senior tech workers in NSW are expected to be the ‘wage winners’ in 2017 due to demand for specialist talent.

The recruiter predicted that an IT network or system engineer earning a maximum of $110,000 in 2016 will be able to command up to $160,000 in 2017.

A DevOps engineer will earn a minimum of $110,000 this year, up from $90,000 in 2016 while a project manager will command a maximum of $160,000 this year compared to $130,000 in 2016. An IT tester will earn a minimum of $85,000 this year, up from $70,000 in 2016.

Robert Walters ANZ managing director, James Nicholson, said technology advances to enable and fast track productivity gains, regulatory pressures within the financial services sector together with $50 billion of investment from the federal and state governments are the main drivers for salary growth.

Better bonuses but subdued salaries are some of the expectations from Australia’s 12 million strong workforce, according to ABS data.

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of workers believe they will receive a salary increase while 49 per cent say they are expecting a bonus.

“56 per cent of Australian professional will be looking to move jobs this year,” said Nicholson. “Of those, only 28 per cent will change jobs for a better salary. Career progression, flexible working conditions and cultural fit will be the major non-financial reasons jobseekers will be looking to move jobs in 2017.”

Meanwhile, a focus on cyber security and big data will keep the IT industry busy in 2017, according to the latest Hays Quarterly report.

“The rapid rise in robotics and automation will start to increase job opportunities in the industrial robotics and service robotics sectors,” said Hays’ ANZ managing director, Nick Deligiannis.





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.