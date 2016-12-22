​Susan Doniz new Qantas CIO

Doniz moving to Australia from Canada and will start work in January

Qantas has appointed SAP executive Susan Doniz as its new CIO following a global search. Doniz steps into the role following Luc Hennekens' departure in September.



Doniz will relocate from Canada to join the airline in January, taking on group-wide responsibilities for technology and working with Jetstar and Qantas Loyalty.



Qantas said that in her current role as chief expert, Office of the Global CEO at SAP, Doniz works on projects with senior leaders at the software firm’s biggest customers.

Doniz was previously CIO at AIMIA, a data analytics company that evolved from Aeroplan, Air Canada’s former loyalty business. Before AIMIA, Doniz held CIO and executive positions with Procter & Gamble.

Qantas said Doniz’s appointment comes as the airline works through a wide-ranging digital transformation’, including a shift to cloud computing, the introduction of high speed inflight wifi, new mobile tools and services for customers and staff, and a growing focus on the opportunities of big data.

“Qantas isn’t just an iconic company, it’s one with a long history of embracing new technology. I’m really excited to taking up the CIO role and I’m looking forward to working on the next wave of opportunities that digital change is opening up for airlines and their passengers,” Doniz said in a prepared statement.

