Drexel and CIO.com announce Analytics 50 winners

CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business first-ever Analytics 50 awards recognize 50 companies that using data analytics to solve business challenges.

Drexel University and CIO.com are pleased to announce the winners of the first Analytic 50 Awards. The Analytics 50 represents the first of what we hope are many years of collaboration between CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business.

The goal of the awards program to honor 50 executives who are using analytics at their orgranizations to solve business challenges. By identifying these 50 leaders we hope to share best practices while also recognizing innovation in analytics.

"We are extremely impressed with the company honorees and to learn how the use of innovative analytics has played a pivotal role in providing organizational solutions across industries," says Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, Department Head of Decision Sciences and MIS at Drexel University.

The Analytics 50 represents a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to sports and media. In the coming weeks, we'll be digging into the winning entries to help other IT leaders deploy winning analytics initiatives at their companies.

The winners will be recognized by Drexel's LeBow College of Business and CIO.com at an Analytics 50 event on November 9, 2016, at Drexel University's Philadelphia campus.

Meet the 2016 Analytics 50

Company Industry Executive 360i Marketing Jared Belsky ARI Fleet Fleet Management Steve Haindl AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Per Alfredsson Bexar County Government Government Catherine Maras BNY Mellon Financial Services Kevin Fedigan Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Healthcare John Martin Citrix Software March Liao City of Boston Government Jascha Franklin-Hodge City of LA Sanitation Eric Garcetti Comcast Media Dan Weir Comptroller of Maryland Government/Taxes Andrew Schaufele Conservation International Conservation Jorge Ahumada Data RPM Predictive Analytics Sundeep Sanghavi Eurpac Service, Inc. Retail Shelley Rohlik Farmers Insurance Insurance Chris Ciccarello FICO Enterprise Software Scott Zoldi Foursquare Ad Tech Steven Rosenblatt GE Industrial Data Science Beena Ammanath General Dynamics Mission Systems Defense Philippe Wiener GlobalHealth HMO Dave Thompson Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance Nonprofit Cultural John McInerney HD Smith Pharmaceutical Kyle Pudenz Health Care Service Corporation Insurance Gary Stanford Independence Blue Cross Healthcare Ashley Masterson Intel Corporation High Tech Mani Janakiram IOMICS Science/Healthcare Joseph Gormley & Daniel Corkill Major League Soccer Sports Charlie Shin Matson, Inc. Transportation and Logistics Peter Weis Mercy Health Healthcare Curtis Dudley Navis Logistics/Cargo Management Dave McCandless Navistar Manufacturing Dan Pikelny New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions State Accepting as company Oak Labs Technology/Software Healey Cypher Oberweis Dairy Dairy Bruce Bedford Oklahoma DHS Social Services Ed Lake Owens Corning Manufacturing Malavika Melkote Pershing LLC Financial Services Ram Nagappan Philadelphia 76ers Sports Braden Moore SquareTwo Financial Financial Services Trevor Giampietro The North Face Apparel/Outerwear Ian Dewar Thomson Reuters Information Christine McKay Toyota Financial Services Auto Financing Jim Bander Trustmark Insurance Company Insurance Eshwar Pastapur U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command Military Liz Miranda University of Colorado Health Healthcare Steve Hess University of Mississippi Medical Center Healthcare John Showalter UPS Transportation/Logistics Jack Levis USAA Financial Services Christina Holleman Wunderman Global Digital Agency Yanni Kotziagkiaouridis Xerox (Xerox Legal Business Services) Legal Services Rob Hellewell & Karl Sobylak

