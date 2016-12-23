Drexel and CIO.com announce Analytics 50 winners

Drexel University and CIO.com are pleased to announce the winners of the first Analytic 50 Awards. The Analytics 50 represents the first of what we hope are many years of collaboration between CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business.
The goal of the awards program to honor 50 executives who are using analytics at their orgranizations to solve business challenges. By identifying these 50 leaders we hope to share best practices while also recognizing innovation in analytics.
"We are extremely impressed with the company honorees and to learn how the use of innovative analytics has played a pivotal role in providing organizational solutions across industries," says Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, Department Head of Decision Sciences and MIS at Drexel University.
The Analytics 50 represents a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to sports and media. In the coming weeks, we'll be digging into the winning entries to help other IT leaders deploy winning analytics initiatives at their companies.
The winners will be recognized by Drexel's LeBow College of Business and CIO.com at an Analytics 50 event on November 9, 2016, at Drexel University's Philadelphia campus.
Meet the 2016 Analytics 50
|
Company
|
Industry
|
Executive
|
360i
|
Marketing
|
Jared Belsky
|
ARI Fleet
|
Fleet Management
|
Steve Haindl
|
AstraZeneca
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Per Alfredsson
|
Bexar County Government
|
Government
|
Catherine Maras
|
BNY Mellon
|
Financial Services
|
Kevin Fedigan
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Healthcare
|
John Martin
|
Citrix
|
Software
|
March Liao
|
City of Boston
|
Government
|
Jascha Franklin-Hodge
|
City of LA
|
Sanitation
|
Eric Garcetti
|
Comcast
|
Media
|
Dan Weir
|
Comptroller of Maryland
|
Government/Taxes
|
Andrew Schaufele
|
Conservation International
|
Conservation
|
Jorge Ahumada
|
Data RPM
|
Predictive Analytics
|
Sundeep Sanghavi
|
Eurpac Service, Inc.
|
Retail
|
Shelley Rohlik
|
Farmers Insurance
|
Insurance
|
Chris Ciccarello
|
FICO
|
Enterprise Software
|
Scott Zoldi
|
Foursquare
|
Ad Tech
|
Steven Rosenblatt
|
GE
|
Industrial Data Science
|
Beena Ammanath
|
General Dynamics Mission Systems
|
Defense
|
Philippe Wiener
|
GlobalHealth
|
HMO
|
Dave Thompson
|
Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance
|
Nonprofit Cultural
|
John McInerney
|
HD Smith
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Kyle Pudenz
|
Health Care Service Corporation
|
Insurance
|
Gary Stanford
|
Independence Blue Cross
|
Healthcare
|
Ashley Masterson
|
Intel Corporation
|
High Tech
|
Mani Janakiram
|
IOMICS
|
Science/Healthcare
|
Joseph Gormley & Daniel Corkill
|
Major League Soccer
|
Sports
|
Charlie Shin
|
Matson, Inc.
|
Transportation and Logistics
|
Peter Weis
|
Mercy Health
|
Healthcare
|
Curtis Dudley
|
Navis
|
Logistics/Cargo Management
|
Dave McCandless
|
Navistar
|
Manufacturing
|
Dan Pikelny
|
New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
|
State
|
Accepting as company
|
Oak Labs
|
Technology/Software
|
Healey Cypher
|
Oberweis Dairy
|
Dairy
|
Bruce Bedford
|
Oklahoma DHS
|
Social Services
|
Ed Lake
|
Owens Corning
|
Manufacturing
|
Malavika Melkote
|
Pershing LLC
|
Financial Services
|
Ram Nagappan
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Sports
|
Braden Moore
|
SquareTwo Financial
|
Financial Services
|
Trevor Giampietro
|
The North Face
|
Apparel/Outerwear
|
Ian Dewar
|
Thomson Reuters
|
Information
|
Christine McKay
|
Toyota Financial Services
|
Auto Financing
|
Jim Bander
|
Trustmark Insurance Company
|
Insurance
|
Eshwar Pastapur
|
U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command
|
Military
|
Liz Miranda
|
University of Colorado Health
|
Healthcare
|
Steve Hess
|
University of Mississippi Medical Center
|
Healthcare
|
John Showalter
|
UPS
|
Transportation/Logistics
|
Jack Levis
|
USAA
|
Financial Services
|
Christina Holleman
|
Wunderman
|
Global Digital Agency
|
Yanni Kotziagkiaouridis
|
Xerox (Xerox Legal Business Services)
|
Legal Services
|
Rob Hellewell & Karl Sobylak
