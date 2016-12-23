Menu
Drexel and CIO.com announce Analytics 50 winners

CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business first-ever Analytics 50 awards recognize 50 companies that using data analytics to solve business challenges.

Dan Muse (CIO (US))
Drexel University and CIO.com are pleased to announce the winners of the first Analytic 50 Awards. The Analytics 50 represents the first of what we hope are many years of collaboration between CIO.com and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business. 

The goal of the awards program to honor 50 executives who are using analytics at their orgranizations to solve business challenges. By identifying these 50 leaders we hope to share best practices while also recognizing innovation in analytics.

"We are extremely impressed with the company honorees and to learn how the use of innovative analytics has played a pivotal role in providing organizational solutions across industries," says Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, Department Head of Decision Sciences and MIS at Drexel University.

The Analytics 50 represents a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to sports and media. In the coming weeks, we'll be digging into the winning entries to help other IT leaders deploy winning analytics initiatives at their companies.

The winners will be recognized by Drexel's LeBow College of Business and CIO.com at an Analytics 50 event on November 9, 2016, at Drexel University's Philadelphia campus.

Meet the 2016 Analytics 50

Company

Industry

Executive

360i

Marketing

Jared Belsky

ARI Fleet

Fleet Management

Steve Haindl

AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical

Per Alfredsson

Bexar County Government

Government

Catherine Maras

BNY Mellon

Financial Services

Kevin Fedigan

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Healthcare

John Martin

Citrix

Software

March Liao

City of Boston

Government

Jascha Franklin-Hodge

City of LA

Sanitation

Eric Garcetti

Comcast

Media

Dan Weir

Comptroller of Maryland

Government/Taxes

Andrew Schaufele

Conservation International

Conservation

Jorge Ahumada

Data RPM

Predictive Analytics

Sundeep Sanghavi

Eurpac Service, Inc.

Retail

Shelley Rohlik

Farmers Insurance

Insurance

Chris Ciccarello

FICO

Enterprise Software

Scott Zoldi

Foursquare

Ad Tech

Steven Rosenblatt

GE

Industrial Data Science

Beena Ammanath

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Defense

Philippe Wiener

GlobalHealth

HMO

Dave Thompson

Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

Nonprofit Cultural

John McInerney

HD Smith

Pharmaceutical

Kyle Pudenz

Health Care Service Corporation

Insurance

Gary Stanford

Independence Blue Cross

Healthcare

Ashley Masterson

Intel Corporation

High Tech

Mani Janakiram

IOMICS

Science/Healthcare

Joseph Gormley & Daniel Corkill

Major League Soccer

Sports

Charlie Shin

Matson, Inc.

Transportation and Logistics

Peter Weis

Mercy Health

Healthcare

Curtis Dudley

Navis

Logistics/Cargo Management

Dave McCandless

Navistar

Manufacturing

Dan Pikelny

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions

State

Accepting as company

Oak Labs

Technology/Software

Healey Cypher

Oberweis Dairy

Dairy

Bruce Bedford

Oklahoma DHS

Social Services

Ed Lake

Owens Corning

Manufacturing

Malavika Melkote

Pershing LLC

Financial Services

Ram Nagappan

Philadelphia 76ers

Sports

Braden Moore

SquareTwo Financial

Financial Services

Trevor Giampietro

The North Face

Apparel/Outerwear

Ian Dewar

Thomson Reuters

Information

Christine McKay

Toyota Financial Services

Auto Financing

Jim Bander

Trustmark Insurance Company

Insurance

Eshwar Pastapur

U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command

Military

Liz Miranda

University of Colorado Health

Healthcare

Steve Hess

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Healthcare

John Showalter

UPS

Transportation/Logistics

Jack Levis

USAA

Financial Services

Christina Holleman

Wunderman

Global Digital Agency

Yanni Kotziagkiaouridis

Xerox (Xerox Legal Business Services)

Legal Services

Rob Hellewell & Karl Sobylak

